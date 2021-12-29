Tweaking Technologies Adds New Features to TweakShot Screen Capture
Users Can Record video in 4K & HD quality with TweakShot Screen Capture Software.
Jaipur, India, December 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TweakShot Screen Capture tool, designed and developed by Tweaking Technologies, a renowned IT solution provider company, gets new feature updates to enhance productivity. TweakShot Screen Capture is a tool that helps take screenshots and record videos. With advanced recording options added to it, the application will help people record on screen activity alongside other recording activities.
Here’s a quick rundown of new features added to TweakShot Screen Capture:
● Option to record video in 4K
● Supports HD recording
● Easy to use interface
● Enhanced performance
“Simplifying existing technologies and upgrading the tool for ease of use has always been the motto of our company. With a tool like TweakShot Screen Capture that helps users capture screens in the way they want, we hope the two new functionalities, 4K and HD recording, will help users create better quality video tutorials, presentations, and so on. To help both home users and professionals in their line of work, we have come up with these new features and would like to thank the team behind it for adding such useful functionality,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Tweaking Technologies.
Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Product Manager, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “To help users record video in 4K and HD, we have added these features to TweakShot Screen Capture tool. The application is a multi-purpose utility that helps both record and capture screenshots. We hope the two new features bring what users were looking forward to and ease their daily task.”
Please visit the official Tweakshot Screen Capture webpage for more information.
https://www.tweaking.in/tweakshot/
About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Tweaking Technologies is a leading IT Solution Company that serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use systems optimizing utilities worldwide.
