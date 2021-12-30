Systweak Software Adds Significant Feature to “Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro” for Mac
Now find duplicate and similar photos directly from Google Drive.
Jaipur, India, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, well known for its system utilities and productivity apps for Mac, Windows, Android & iOS, has recently announced a feature update for its popular Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro app for Mac.
As a part of the new update, the photo deduplication app can now directly scan Google Drive for duplicate and similar photos. The app with the latest feature is available for install from the App Store.
Using the app, Mac users can also scan Google Drive alongside scanning internal & external drives. This will help recover storage space locally and on the cloud. The new update will allow scanning Google Drive for duplicate and similar images without downloading pictures.
“The new Google Drive feature added to Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro will help users of Mac keep cloud storage clutter-free. With Google Photos linked to Google Drive, chances of free storage space getting filled have increased. To deal with this problem and help users keep their drive duplicate-free, we have added the feature of scanning Google Drive for duplicate and similar images. With this feature, users will free up gigabytes of space. We hope this new feature gives what users expect from us to add to our products and make them more user-friendly,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.
“With the new Google Drive features added to it, Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro remains no ordinary duplicate picture cleaning tool. Users will be able to organize data on the hard disks and declutter their cloud storage simultaneously. People can reclaim their storage space and keep Mac optimized. Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro is safe to use and works on the same five-star algorithm to scan for duplicates and similar looking images,” said Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.
Systweak Software is not affiliated with Google or Alphabet, or its subsidiaries. To know more about Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro, please visit:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duplicate-photos-fixer-pro/id963642514
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America, followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
