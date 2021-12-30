Start the New Year with a Self Care Resolution to Participate in a NAMI Mental Health Support Group
If you are an adult with a mental health condition or have a loved one or friend with a mental illness, NAMI invites you to participate in one of our free support groups.
Atlantic City, NJ, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Atlantic/Cape May affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will hold its first Connection recovery support group meeting of the New Year for adults (18+) with a mental health condition on January 3 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Participants with a range of mental health conditions can gain the support of peers who understand their experience, and obtain insight into others’ challenges and successes in a confidential and empathetic support environment. Connection support group meetings are confidential, free and are held the first Monday of every month.
The NAMI affiliate will also hold its first Family Support Group meeting in 2022 for adult (18+) friends and family members of people with a mental health condition on January 10 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The Family Support Group enables participants to gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar experiences. The meetings are confidential, free and are held the second Monday of every month.
Currently all programs are presented on ZOOM and are led by trained peer leaders. Visit www.namiacm.org to register and link to all support meetings and get the latest mental health information for Atlantic and Cape May counties, or call 609-741-5125.
About NAMI Atlantic/Cape May
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, provides education, advocacy and support for those who suffer from mental health conditions and for families or friends who are challenged by the disabling effect mental illness may have on their loved one. Mental health conditions may often co-occur with substance abuse disorders.
We work to learn more about our local and state mental health systems, how they work, how to use them gainfully and how to change them; follow new research and treatment possibilities; join with similar groups throughout New Jersey and nationwide in identifying and working for improved treatment and resources; advocate for and support legislation to improve programs and research in the field of mental health; and develop adequate aftercare services.
Media Contact:
Chris Florentz, 610-357-4569, cjfpr@yahoo.com
