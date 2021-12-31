"Bits & Pieces" by Rebecca Whited is Available for Pre-Order from Higher Ground Books & Media
Springfield, OH, December 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order.
Bits & Pieces is an accumulation of experiences, lessons and visions that God has given the author over the past three years. The book is a raw insight into her life, for all to see, in order to grow stronger in her relationship with Christ. It is through these experiences and lessons that she has been able to see God's goodness and his refusal to give up on her. It is the author's hope that by putting herself out there, others might know that they are not alone and be able to grow in their faith as well.
Rebecca is a broken, flawed child of God who is trying to use the gift of writing to share the love of Jesus. She is a mother to one amazing, not so little anymore, daughter. She lives in Ohio with her husband and daughter. "Bits & Pieces" is her first published writing, though she has been writing since she was in grade school. When she is not working, or being a chauffeur to the next sporting event, Rebecca enjoys digging into the Word of God, attending and organizing church functions and diving into a good book, especially by a bonfire. It is through her writing that she hopes to share a glimpse into what God has done in her life, and what he can do with others if given the opportunity.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Bits & Pieces is an accumulation of experiences, lessons and visions that God has given the author over the past three years. The book is a raw insight into her life, for all to see, in order to grow stronger in her relationship with Christ. It is through these experiences and lessons that she has been able to see God's goodness and his refusal to give up on her. It is the author's hope that by putting herself out there, others might know that they are not alone and be able to grow in their faith as well.
Rebecca is a broken, flawed child of God who is trying to use the gift of writing to share the love of Jesus. She is a mother to one amazing, not so little anymore, daughter. She lives in Ohio with her husband and daughter. "Bits & Pieces" is her first published writing, though she has been writing since she was in grade school. When she is not working, or being a chauffeur to the next sporting event, Rebecca enjoys digging into the Word of God, attending and organizing church functions and diving into a good book, especially by a bonfire. It is through her writing that she hopes to share a glimpse into what God has done in her life, and what he can do with others if given the opportunity.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories