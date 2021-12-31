Dystopian Book Series, "Banned and Cancelled," Available
Banned And Cancelled, a dystopian book series by J.B. Schaefer gives the reader cliffhanging chapters of thrilling suspense throughout each novel. Experience a world run by "The Party," and see if Byron and his family can survive.
Rockwall, TX, December 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Author J.B. Schaefer of the Banned And Cancelled Dystopian Series has recently released his second book, Banned And Cancelled Volume II: Rebirth.
After Byron and his family find themselves in the crosshairs of The Party due to a single social media post, the struggle continues picking up immediately following the events of Banned and Cancelled Volume I. The Rebel Patriot Army has answered Byron's call: "How much more are we going to let them take?"
Years of tyrannical rule by The Party has spun the Inhabitation of North America into chaos and Byron's family finds themselves embroiled in a tumultuous uprising forcing them to take a stand.
The reader will experience the division of ideologies under the watchful eye of The Party as the Guardian of Diversity spreads its narrative while The Supreme Leader makes his sinister moves. Which side will The Collective choose?"
J.B. Schaefer stretches the boundaries of the reader's imagination with an eloquent description of the New World and a tyrannical government that had once had every intention of creating a utopian society. In this shattered world you can either assimilate or be one of the countless individuals finding themselves Banned and Cancelled.
Banned And Cancelled strategically places historical events throughout the times that have had an influence on society allowing this dystopian world to come to fruition. Those who love science fiction, history, politics and suspense will enjoy cliffhanger chapters at every turn of the page. Readers will be able to place themselves into the extraordinary plight of Byron and his family realizing their actions or inactions in questioning those in power can be extremely impactful to the world as we know it.
The tyrannical Party in this fictional story is not an endorsement nor is it an admonishment of either side of American politics, but rather a cautionary tale about unchecked power. J.B. Schaefer adds, "The Banned and Cancelled Series was created with the desire to provide the reader with entertainment. However, if you can take any message from the protagonist character of Byron's story into your own life, even better. I hope that everyone will step away from both books having enjoyed reading them and understand that no matter your political beliefs, all people should be treated with respect and dignity."
Both Volume I and Volume II of the Banned And Cancelled Series are available on Amazon or by visiting the Banned And Cancelled website. The final book of the series, Banned And Cancelled Volume III: Curtains is expected to be released by December 2022.
Both Volume I and Volume II of the Banned And Cancelled Series are available on Amazon or by visiting the Banned And Cancelled website. The final book of the series, Banned And Cancelled Volume III: Curtains is expected to be released by December 2022.
