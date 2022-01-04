ShipOffers Names Iman Benraoui as Business Development & Partnerships Manager
ShipOffers is excited to announce that Iman Benraoui has joined the ShipOffers family as the new Business Development and Partnership Manager.
Denver, CO, January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ShipOffers is excited to announce that Iman Benraoui has joined the ShipOffers family as the new Business Development and Partnership Manager, reporting to Vice President of Sales, Josh Noble.
“Iman brings a wealth of knowledge and key industry relationships to ShipOffers. She is a connector and truly cares about the success of both our clients and partners. I’m excited for her to be a part of the ShipOffers family,” said Josh Noble, Vice President of Sales at ShipOffers.
Most recently, Iman served as a Senior Vendor Growth Manager with two of the most well-known networks within the direct response space, where she built out the VIP Vendor and Affiliate Program for the top-performing clients on the platform. She also fostered relationships between some of the largest vendors and affiliates within the industry, empowering each of them to scale their businesses as a result.
In her new role, Iman’s main focus will be expanding new business at ShipOffers with an aim to build a relationship-based partnership program that will deepen the roots ShipOffers has within the industry. She will leverage her knowledge and connections to optimize the experience of ShipOffers’ clients and partners around the world by tracking industry trends and exploring new verticals that ShipOffers can pursue.
ShipOffers, founded in 2001, is a strategic partner to elite marketers in the direct response and eCommerce industry. With over 90 employees, ShipOffers provides product sourcing and fulfillment solutions to both domestic and international online marketers. ShipOffers serves as an extension of their clients’ businesses and helps them navigate the waters as they launch, scale, and optimize their offers.
For more information, visit www.shipoffers.com/learn-more and follow @shipoffers.
