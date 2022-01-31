Fast-Rising Artist Eloi Muhoranimana, Popularly Known by His Stage Name as Eloi El on Taking Electronic Dance Music to Greater Heights
Kigali City, Rwanda, January 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eloi Muhoranimana, popularly known by his stage name as Eloi El, is a Rwandan musical artist, EDM producer and singer-songwriter whose music has soared internationally. He was one of the most streamed artists on Spotify and accumulated more than 7.6 million streams in 2021.
He is well known for producing an extended-play EP called "Africa to the World" which generated more than 6 millions streams on Spotify. Eloi has managed to hit 18 million streams and plays, making him one of the fastest growing EDM brands in Rwanda. His music landed on different editorial Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday Canada, Chillout Lounge, New Music Friday Kenya and Deezer editorial playlist such as Chill relax by Deezer Editeurs France.
His musical journey began in 2011, where he first started as a producer and singer at the age of 12. Growing up in a family of musicians and singers inspired the 22-year-old to fall in love with music.
“My whole family are musicians and my father used to play in a musical band called 'Irangira', My two brothers, Sean Brizz, Chris Cheetah and my sister Lil Key, are also musicians and singers,” he says. His goal is and has always been to be known locally and internationally, and he believes that his dream is coming true. Eloi is on a mission to push forward the boundaries of electronic music by not only producing music, but also inaugurating EDM festivals that will help fans of this genre meet and connect, something he believes will increase its popularity in Africa, especially in Rwanda.
