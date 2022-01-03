Desperate Measures at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, January 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre gallops into the New Year with a witty, wild musical comedy that takes Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure and shakes it up. Set in the Wild West, this is a rollicking romantic musical that manages to address law and order, justice and hypocrisy. Loaded with laughs and toe-tapping music, Desperate Measures inspired The New York Times to brand it “…wonderful, delightful…such a hoot!” Buy tickets now for this Grade A musical before it pulls up stakes and leaves town. Music by David Friedman and books & lyrics by Peter Kellogg.
Orchestrations by David Hancock Turner & vocal arrangements by David Friedman.
A west coast premiere.
Christopher Williams directs Michael Louis Cusimano,* Rusty Ferracane,* Samantha Duval, Rudy Martinez Jo Garcia-Reger, and Elijah Rock,* on North Coast Rep’s mainstage. Craig Bohmler is the Musical Director and keyboardist. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by scenic designer Marty Burnett, light design by Matt Novotny, sound & projection design Aaron Rumley, sound mixer by Joseph Butler, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, prop design by Philip Korth and Peter Herman Hair & Wig Design. Jill Gorrie Rovatsos is the choreographer. Musicians: Dan Sankey (Vioin/Mandolin), Nikko Nobleza (Guitar, Banjo, and Mandolin) & Scott Harvester (Bass). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager. You won’t want to miss the West Coast premiere of the musical brimming with “delicious buffoonery” and “infectious glee!” (Theatremainia.com)
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Desperate Measures previews begin Wednesday, January 12. Opening night on Saturday, January 15, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm; Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm; Friday (Jan. 14), Wednesday (Feb. 2), Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm; Sundays at 7pm through February 6. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $57, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $63; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $68; Sun Night - $60. There will be a talkback with actors and director on Jan. 21 after the performance. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
