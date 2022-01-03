Parent-Child-Connect Poised to Release New Story, "Billy Dipper's Time to Shine" for Children Ages 6-9 This Black History Month

U.S. Marine, first generation Nigerian, best-selling author, and founder of Parent-Child-Connect.com is poised to release "Billy Dipper's Time to Shine." Children will learn to affirm their worth and stand up in the face of adversity. To be released February 2022.