Loveforce International Releases Hope and Controversy, New Digital Singles Releases for January 2022

Santa Clarita, CA, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Thursday, January 6th, Loveforce International released details of it’s January 2022 Digital Singles Releases. The company will release new digital singles on four Fridays in January, on January 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th respectively. It will release singles on Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Rita Graham, inRchild, A Prophet Among Us, Ami Cannon, Teacherz, Mo Justice and The Godfather of Love. The Genres issued will include, Alternative Rock, Urban Contemporary, Pop, Hip-Hop, Soul, R&B, Southern Soul, British Funk-Pop, Alternative Country Rock, Ska-Rock.
The theme for most of the releases for January is Hope and Controversy. Many of the songs are controversial with titles like “I Treat My Woman Better Than I Treat My Wife” “School Shooter” and “I Need A Lover For My Lover.” Others are hopeful like “We Must Love” and “Running.”
“The dawning of a new year is always a time of hope and controversy,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We felt that our releases for this year should be reflective of the opportunities for reflection and change that every new year brings,” he continued.
For further information contact Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954.
Categories