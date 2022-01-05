Loveforce International Details Plans for 2022
Loveforce International details plans for its book, film, music, and publishing divisions in 2022.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Thursday, January 6th, Loveforce international detailed its plans for 2022. The plans for its Entertainment divisions were highlighted.
Loveforce Internationals Book Division plans to sign more authors. It also plans to release a small number of paperback and hardcover books. Finally, it plans to release some classic books and new pairings of works by classic authors.
Loveforce International Films is developing a film about the rise and fall of a Southern Cuisine Restaurant owner. The film will be a Mocumentary satire. The protagonist of the film is a fictional character featured in some of the short videos on its Randomand Anonymous You Tube Channel.
In 2022, Loveforce International’s Music Division plans to increase its listener, streaming and downloading base beyond the current 108 nations. It also plans to sign more recording artists and producers. It may also issue tangible (non-digital) music releases.
Loveforce International’s Publishing Division plans to expand both its book and music publishing, including administrative publishing accounts. It is looking to expand into foreign territories by signing writers and artists from foreign nations as well as American writers and artists.
Loveforce International is also planning on moving it's headquarters to a different city in 2022. It plans to move to an area where the area’s growth matches the growth plans of the company.
“We have ambitious plans for 2022,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We have solid plans for the steady expansion of our company into new business areas and markets,” he continued.
For further information contact Evan Lovefire @ (661) 523-4954.
