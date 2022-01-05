Commercient is Excited to Announce Their New Partnership with Simple Machines Marketing, a B2B Marketing Agency
Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Simple Machines Marketing, a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner and B2B Marketing Agency based in Chicago.
Marietta, GA, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with Simple Machines Marketing, a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner, and B2B marketing agency.
With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.
Simple Machines Marketing is a digital marketing agency that specializes in helping B2B service, technology, and manufacturing companies generate demand, close more deals, and drive more revenue. A HubSpot Certified Agency Partner, Simple Machines helps their clients get the most out of their HubSpot platform through onboarding, audits, and managed service offerings.
“We’re always looking for ways to help our clients get more from HubSpot, and often that means finding ways to manage complex integrations with ERPs and other systems,” said Charlie Nadler, Chief Strategy Officer at Simple Machines. “Having an experienced partner in Commercient is a perfect match for us, and we look forward to bringing our combined expertise to more businesses moving forward.”
As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.
“We are excited to have partnered with Simple Machines Marketing, a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner,” said Dave Bebbington, Head of Partnerships at Commercient. “They are experienced when it comes to working with HubSpot and B2B marketing, and we believe their knowledge, combined with ours, will bring a dynamic integration for our clients,” he explained.
About Commercient
Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 110 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.
About Simple Machines Marketing
Simple Machines is a woman-owned and certified LGBT Business Enterprise. From consulting and strategy to automation and data analysis, they provide all of the resources, tools and talent needed to drive growth.
Contact
Isa Martinez
844-282-0401
www.commercient.com
