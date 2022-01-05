Loveforce International Announces a Second Paperback Carried by Nation’s Largest Retailer
Loveforce International Announces a second paperback book, "The Agnostic Faith Trilogy" is by Author The Prophet of Life is being carried by retail giant Walmart.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 7th, Loveforce International announced that a second of it’s paperback books has been accepted by and is carried by Walmart. Walmart is America’s largest brick and mortar retailer. The paperback, entitled The Agnostic Faith Trilogy is by Author The Prophet of Life.
The book is part of a Loveforce Paperback Trilogy Series. It contains three different books in one paperback. The books include Finding God Without Religion, Finding God In A Chaotic World, and The Best Spiritual Quotes. All three of the books were written by Loveforce International author The Prophet of Life. All three of the books are on the theme of agnostic faith.
The paperback joins another Loveforce International paperback book Slices of Life by author Mark Wilkins. That book is a collection of family-oriented, humorous stories.
“We are proud of this accomplishment,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It’s not easy to get a product into Walmart, we are thankful for the opportunity this gives us,” he continued.
For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The book is part of a Loveforce Paperback Trilogy Series. It contains three different books in one paperback. The books include Finding God Without Religion, Finding God In A Chaotic World, and The Best Spiritual Quotes. All three of the books were written by Loveforce International author The Prophet of Life. All three of the books are on the theme of agnostic faith.
The paperback joins another Loveforce International paperback book Slices of Life by author Mark Wilkins. That book is a collection of family-oriented, humorous stories.
“We are proud of this accomplishment,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It’s not easy to get a product into Walmart, we are thankful for the opportunity this gives us,” he continued.
For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories