Loveforce International Releases a Call for Hope Amidst Strife
Loveforce International releases a call for hope amidst strife as it releases a new hopeful new digital music single on a controversial topic.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 7th, Loveforce International will release a new digital music single which calls for hope amidst strife. The single looks at the hot button issue of race relations in the United States, especially when it comes to relations between police officers and the public.
Billy Ray Charles’ new single “We Must Love” delves into the issue, with a tell it like it is lyrical style in the verses. The lyrics in the chorus however, are purely inspirational. The instrumentation and melody on the chorus are uplifting and anthemic.
The song is the result of a collaboration between Songwriter-Artist Billy Ray Charles and songwriter-producer John Chambers. Chambers just signed to a two year deal with Loveforce International in November 2021. Chambers is one of only two writers, (the other one is songwriter Mark Thomas Wilkins), who has collaborated with Charles in recent years.
In honor of the new digital music single, Loveforce International will giveaway the book Become The Person You’ve Always Wanted To Be by author Mark Wilkins. The book is in the genre of Self-Help. It offers a simple system through which people can make positive changes in their lives. Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away.
“This new single expresses both of the themes (hope and controversy) of our January 2022 digital music single releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It delves into a controversial topic yet is, in the final analysis, an over-all hopeful song.” He continued.
Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away on Friday, January 7th, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The new digital music single will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Billy Ray Charles’ new single “We Must Love” delves into the issue, with a tell it like it is lyrical style in the verses. The lyrics in the chorus however, are purely inspirational. The instrumentation and melody on the chorus are uplifting and anthemic.
The song is the result of a collaboration between Songwriter-Artist Billy Ray Charles and songwriter-producer John Chambers. Chambers just signed to a two year deal with Loveforce International in November 2021. Chambers is one of only two writers, (the other one is songwriter Mark Thomas Wilkins), who has collaborated with Charles in recent years.
In honor of the new digital music single, Loveforce International will giveaway the book Become The Person You’ve Always Wanted To Be by author Mark Wilkins. The book is in the genre of Self-Help. It offers a simple system through which people can make positive changes in their lives. Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away.
“This new single expresses both of the themes (hope and controversy) of our January 2022 digital music single releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It delves into a controversial topic yet is, in the final analysis, an over-all hopeful song.” He continued.
Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away on Friday, January 7th, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The new digital music single will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories