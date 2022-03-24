New Book Release from Fireship Press - "The Ironside Heist"
America’s oldest battleship afloat is in danger - it’s up to Pierce Spruce to save it.
Tucson, AZ, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/david-lowe-cozad/ for more details.
Time is of the essence as billionaire book collector Pierce Spruce and FBI Special Agent Robert Graham attempt to prevent America’s oldest battleship still afloat from being hijacked by a rogue group of thieves.
The numbers are against them - as are the odds. The two newly acquainted partners must work together if they are going to have any prayer of saving one of New England’s most prized pieces of history.
Will they be able to maintain possession of the USS Constitution? Or has Old Ironsides set sail for the final time?
“David Lowe Cozad’s The Ironside Heist is an enjoyable adventure book. Similar to the National Treasure movies - it weaves in fun historical references while keeping you engaged with the plot and characters.” -Kennedy Dynasty Podcast
About the Author
David Lowe Cozad is a New England-based writer. A graduate of Willamette University and the University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Management. He lives with his family in Boston, where he is at work on his next novel. You can find his other pieces and contact information at www.libraryeightyeight.com.
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Action & Adventure, Crime, Mystery, Thriller/Suspense
Trade paperback: 978-1-7366203-6-6 / $19.99
ePub & Mobi: 978-1-7366203-7-3 / $7.99
On sale now through leading bookstores worldwide.
Contact
Jacqueline Cook
520-360-6228
www.fireshippress.com
520-260-8185
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
