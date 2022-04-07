New Book Release from Fireship Press “The Law of Unintended Consequences”
It’s Tucson, it’s summer, and it is stinking hot. Sturdy, stalwart Detective Marie Stransky has returned to work after the birth of her fifth baby, another girl, to find that “he’s back.”
Called to Santa Rita Park, a gathering place for the homeless and addicted, Marie studies the strangled body of a young woman. The cigarette burn on her right wrist pegs her as a victim of a stalker that has already killed two homeless women. Then there is the young Mexican woman found shot in a wash. Homicide department head, Lieutenant Carl Lindgrin, a man Marie loves to hate, dismisses the murder as gang related, but the tattoo of a unicorn on the girl’s shoulder visible in the autopsy photo gives Marie pause. What self-respecting gangbanger has a tattoo of a unicorn? And the bodies pile up.
The Law of Unintended Consequences is filled with Gayle Jandrey’s usual humor, dark and otherwise, and the typical array of quirky characters. All are woven through this tight, suspenseful police procedural-come-domestic melodrama like threads of bright yarn, that when pulled together make a whole cloth.
“Jandrey’s realistic portrayal of the disenfranchised is one of resolve and empowerment, rather than one of despair or hopelessness or misplaced sympathy. She is a master of hitting characterization dead-on. The Law of Unintended Consequences is a fast read and thought provoking on many levels.” -Debra (eliotseats.com, a book review blog with a culinary twist.)
About the Author
G. Davies Jandrey has lived in Tucson, Arizona, for well over half her life, which makes her a born again “Baja” Arizonan. She makes her home with her husband, Fritz, dog Tito and cat Goldie, la traviesa, in the desert outskirts of the city. She refers to herself as “the best southwest fiction writer you’ve never heard of.” To read samples of Gayle’s novels, both published and in progress, visit her website: www.gaylejandrey.com
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Crime, Thriller/Suspense, City Life
Trade paperback: 978-1-7366203-4-2 / $19.99
ePub & Mobi: 978-1-7366203-5-9 / $7.99
On sale now through leading bookstores worldwide.
