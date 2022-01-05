Sold – American Self Storage South at Bermuda Run in Advance, NC
Hilton Head Island, SC, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the buyer in the sale of American Self Storage South at Bermuda Run in Advance, NC. Michael is a leading self storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.
This well maintained facility consists of both climate and standard storage units. Amenities include 24 hour access, gated perimeter and security cameras. The buyer plans to expand the facility.
Located on the outskirts of Winston – Salem, it is located approximately 15 miles to the downtown area. It is 50 miles west of Greensboro, NC and 70 miles north of Charlotte, NC.
The Self Storage market was very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. 2022 is shaping up to be another year of strong values and high transaction volume.
Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, welcomes your call to discuss the strength of today’s market.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
