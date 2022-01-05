Self Storage in Church Hill, TN Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of All Purpose Storage, located in Church Hill, TN. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to an out of state buyer.
All Purpose Storage is situated on 4.8 +/- acres consisting of 44 standard self storage units as well as parking. Amenities include perimeter fencing, security cameras, lighting, and electronic gated keypad entry.
This facility is located at 705 W. Main Blvd., Churchill, TN, approximately 10 miles west of Kingsport, TN. Johnson City, TN and Bristol, TN are both approximately 30 miles from the facility and Knoxville, TN is located about 80 miles southwest of it.
The Self Storage market has been very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. 2022 is shaping up to be another year of strong values and high transaction volume.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
