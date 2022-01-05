Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Illinois Self Storage Facility
Minneapolis, MN, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke and Tom Flannigan of KW Commercial Minneapolis represented the seller and procured the buyer for the sale of United Township Self Storage in East Moline, Illinois. The facility sold to a regional buyer and consists of 216 units, 6,850 rentable square feet of climate controlled self-storage and 23,100 rentable square feet of drive-up storage.
Tom, Alex, and Matt are the Argus broker affiliates representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
