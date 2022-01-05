Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Facility
Branchburg, NJ, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The LC Realty Team, an affiliate with Argus Self Storage Advisors, announce the sale of Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 27,400 square-foot self-storage facility located in Ringoes, NJ. Linda Cinelli and Edan Cohen of LC Realty were exclusively retained to represent the Seller, an independent owner and manager who originally developed the facility in 1992, and LC Realty procured the Buyer, an investment firm based out of New York City who own and manage self-storage. The transaction closed on December 22, 2021.
Amwell Valley Self Storage consists of 4 buildings and contains 265 drive-up units as well as an additional 2-story office building, positioned on three Acres of land. The facility is located on Route 31, 1-mile south of the intersection of Route 202, a major U.S. Highway.
Linda Cinelli, CCIM and Edan Cohen are the Northern New Jersey and New York City representatives of Argus Self Storage Advisors. LC Realty has offices both New York and New Jersey. Edan Cohen can be reached at 646-630-8511 and Linda Cinelli can be reached at 908-722-5661.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
