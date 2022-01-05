Home Care Provider Ad Opportunities Announced by Long-Term Care Insurance Association
Los Angeles, CA, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National and regional home care services are being offered a special opportunity to reach consumers via the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance’s website.
"The vast majority of consumers want and receive long-term care in their own home,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "When they are looking for information, they often visit the Association’s website."
The organization just announced a special promotional opportunity for home care providers who want to connect with seniors. “We will allow a few, select home care providers to reach the tens of thousands of senior consumers visiting the Association’s website each month.” The 2022 opportunity is exclusively offered to home care service providers.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To learn more about the opportunity call the Association at 818-597-3227 or visit the organization’s website at www.aaltci.org.
