Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group Arranges the Sale of a Self Storage Development Site in Colorado
Phoenix, AZ, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of KW Commercial, arranged the sale of a 19 acre commercial land in Loveland, Colorado. This site sold on December 20, 2021. The property was entitled for development of self-storage. Joan Lucas of Joan Lucas Real Estate Services assisted with the sale.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “It was our pleasure to represent an experienced storage developer in the acquisition of this site. At the Gorden Group we fuel exceptional life stories and the development of this commercial property is poised to be another great example. Our team has recently arranged the sale of several development sites just like this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”
Jeff Gorden, of KW Commercial is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) specializing in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. (www.gorden-group.com)
Joan Lucas, President and Broker of Joan Lucas Real Estate Services is the Colorado Broker Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) specializing in self-storage since 1994.
Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional self-storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “It was our pleasure to represent an experienced storage developer in the acquisition of this site. At the Gorden Group we fuel exceptional life stories and the development of this commercial property is poised to be another great example. Our team has recently arranged the sale of several development sites just like this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”
Jeff Gorden, of KW Commercial is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) specializing in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. (www.gorden-group.com)
Joan Lucas, President and Broker of Joan Lucas Real Estate Services is the Colorado Broker Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) specializing in self-storage since 1994.
Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional self-storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories