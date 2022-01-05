Welcome to Hope Begins Filming Second Season for Pure Flix
The second season of the Pure Flix exclusive Welcome to Hope starts filming on January 6, 2022 on Long Island with Cody Calafiore, Anthony Pallino, Cara Maria Sorbello and others.
Brookhaven, NY, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gemelli Films will begin principal photography for the second season of their series Welcome to Hope, exclusively available on Pure Flix. The second season is comprised of five half-hour episodes focusing on John Potter (played by Anthony Pallino) and his family during the winter in the small coastal town of Hope, NY.
“I’m very excited for viewers to experience John’s journey,” says series creator Candice Cain. “This season is a lot different from the first season, and I think the audience is really going to respond well to it.” Cain penned all five episodes along with her writing partner, Marisa Pardo. This is the second series that Cain and Pardo have teamed up on; the first being “Wrath & Rituals” starring David Otunga and Eliza Roberts.
Returning cast members this season besides Pallino include Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 22: All-Stars winner) as Jude Kerioth, Cara Maria Sorbello (The Challenge) as Lucy Horton and Kenney Myers (Deck the Heart) as Pastor Luke. Newcomers include Stink Fisher (Gotham) as Abe Potter, Anne Marie Raneri (New Dogs, Old Tricks) as May Potter, and Missy Byrd (Survivor 39) as Shawna Capernaum.
“I’m very excited to be a part of season two of Welcome to Hope,” says star Anthony Pallino. “I truly hope to touch people who are going through similar struggles in their own lives and show them that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Principal photography begins in Ridge, NY on January 6, 2022.
