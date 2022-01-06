2022 Social Ad Benchmarks: Twitter Ad CTR Just .04% Behind Facebook’s Average
The Social Ad Benchmarks for 2022 report recently released by Brafton shows how Facebook and Twitter are the leaders when it comes to average CTR.
Boston, MA, January 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Brafton published its Social Advertising Benchmarks for 2022 report, helping social media marketers better understand industry advertising standards across the five main social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter). With this information, marketers are better able to measure the effectiveness of their marketing strategies and craft more compelling campaigns.
Brafton’s research focused primarily on four main KPIs:
Click-through rate (CTR).
Cost per click (CPC).
Cost per mille (CPM).
Cost per conversion.
Beginning with those KPIs, the report took a deeper look at the averages for a variety of industries to give you a more detailed understanding of how competitor campaigns are performing.
Here are some of the top findings from the report:
● The legal and retail industries have the two highest click-through rates on Facebook, both reporting around 1.6%, which is significantly higher than the cross-industry average of 0.90%.
● The cross-industry cost per lead average for LinkedIn is $98, but that benchmark swings pretty significantly between industries. (One source found a range of between $15 and $350.)
● The average ad view rate percentage on YouTube was 31.9%, but many industries report percentages higher than 35%, including education, automotive, and business and finance. Only one industry sees figures much lower than the cross-industry average.
● CTRs for Instagram ads are lower than the figures on other platforms. Feed ad CTRs on Instagram range between 0.22% and 0.88%, whereas the range for Stories ads is narrower, hovering between 0.33% to 0.54%.
● On Twitter, advertisers across industries are paying $5.00 on average to generate 1,000 impressions per ad, a lower CPM than Instagram, which sees averages of around $7.68.
A robust social media presence is essential for success in today’s digital environment. The Social Advertising Benchmarks of 2022 report better positions marketing teams to craft incisive social ad campaigns that stand out from the competition and directly target their audience’s needs.
“No matter what industry you’re in or what platform you advertise on, knowing how your ads are stacking up against your competitors will help you create more effective campaigns and deliver better results.” -Jessica Barker, Brafton
Contact
Estrella Alvarado
617-206-3040
brafton.com
