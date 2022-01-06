Doeren Mayhew Reveals Its 2022 Shareholder Class
Troy, MI, January 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Doeren Mayhew, the nation’s 60th largest public accounting and advisory firm, is excited to announce its newly elected class of six shareholders, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
“We are proud to elect this impressive group as our new class of shareholders,” said Doeren Mayhew’s Managing Shareholder Chad Anschuetz. “They have each demonstrated an outstanding dedication to their clients, as well as the firm’s future - earning them this distinguished title. We welcome them to the leadership team.”
Joseph Basilico, CPA is a leader in the firm’s Transaction Advisory Services Group based in the Troy, Mich. headquarters. With more than 13 years of experience, he specializes in providing financial due diligence analysis, transaction structuring, deal negotiation support and post-transaction planning assistance. Basilico has successfully represented a variety of middle-market businesses through the merger and acquisition process, with a special emphasis on the automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, wholesale distribution, construction, waste services, infrastructure and retail sectors. He is a licensed certified public accountant in the State of Michigan and graduate of Michigan State University with a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts, both in accounting.
Stephen LaBarbera, CPA is an 11-year member of the firm’s national Financial Institutions Group, where he focuses his time on providing audit, assurance and advisory services to credit unions and credit union service organizations. Since the beginning of his career, LaBarbera has steadfastly served and grown alongside the firm and its clients. He serves as a valued member of the firm’s Audit Committee and regularly speaks on a wide range of accounting and auditing topics. A graduate of Rowan University, LaBarbera holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance. He works in the firm’s Charlotte office and is a certified public accountant licensed in the State of Colorado.
Perry McBride, CPA is an audit shareholder and Audit Committee member in the firm’s Troy office, where he began his career in public accounting 12 years ago. With strong technical proficiency, Perry plays an integral role in the firm’s quality control process to ensure clients receive sound accounting advice and high-quality risk assurance services. His background is in financial reporting and advisory services, primarily focused on the financial institutions, distribution, manufacturing and construction sectors. Perry earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from Western Michigan University, and today is a certified public accountant in the State of Michigan.
Linda Pelczarski, CPA is a member of the firm’s international practice, Moore Doeren Mayhew. Operating out of the firm’s Troy office, she provides a variety of cross-technical services to a diverse sector of businesses domestically and abroad. Pelczarski has over 20 years of tax and accounting experience. Since joining the firm in 2007, her focus has been assisting foreign-owned businesses with operations in the United States, as well as U.S. companies with outbound business activities. Pelczarski works closely with businesses to help define and maintain their financial organizational goals, while providing U.S. tax planning and compliance, multi-state nexus guidance and customized accounting solutions. In addition to being a certified public accountant in the State of Michigan, she holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from Walsh College.
Nicole Preston, CPA, MST is a leader in the firm’s Troy, Mich. Tax Group. For 10 years, she has focused on providing comprehensive tax compliance and planning services to closely held businesses and their key stakeholders. Directly involved in the entire tax strategy and planning process for each client, Preston has been able to detect savings opportunities throughout the process. She has significant experience dealing with domestic and state and local tax issues applicable to corporations, partnerships and individuals. Primarily she works in the manufacturing, construction, wholesale distribution, professional services and retail industries. Preston graduated from Central Michigan University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. Later, she went on to earn a Master of Science in taxation from Walsh College and is a certified public accountant in the State of Michigan.
John Zasada, JD, CAMS is a 26-year attorney leading the firm’s nationwide regulatory compliance practice for its Financial Institutions Group. Zasada specializes in assisting financial institutions develop strategic regulatory compliance plans and resolve conformity issues. His area of expertise is in federal consumer protection regulations. He holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Vermont Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Zasada is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, published author and avid speaker on compliance issues impacting financial institutions.
About Doeren Mayhew
Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm’s Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and European CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what’s ahead. Please visit www.doeren.com for more information.
“We are proud to elect this impressive group as our new class of shareholders,” said Doeren Mayhew’s Managing Shareholder Chad Anschuetz. “They have each demonstrated an outstanding dedication to their clients, as well as the firm’s future - earning them this distinguished title. We welcome them to the leadership team.”
Joseph Basilico, CPA is a leader in the firm’s Transaction Advisory Services Group based in the Troy, Mich. headquarters. With more than 13 years of experience, he specializes in providing financial due diligence analysis, transaction structuring, deal negotiation support and post-transaction planning assistance. Basilico has successfully represented a variety of middle-market businesses through the merger and acquisition process, with a special emphasis on the automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, wholesale distribution, construction, waste services, infrastructure and retail sectors. He is a licensed certified public accountant in the State of Michigan and graduate of Michigan State University with a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts, both in accounting.
Stephen LaBarbera, CPA is an 11-year member of the firm’s national Financial Institutions Group, where he focuses his time on providing audit, assurance and advisory services to credit unions and credit union service organizations. Since the beginning of his career, LaBarbera has steadfastly served and grown alongside the firm and its clients. He serves as a valued member of the firm’s Audit Committee and regularly speaks on a wide range of accounting and auditing topics. A graduate of Rowan University, LaBarbera holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance. He works in the firm’s Charlotte office and is a certified public accountant licensed in the State of Colorado.
Perry McBride, CPA is an audit shareholder and Audit Committee member in the firm’s Troy office, where he began his career in public accounting 12 years ago. With strong technical proficiency, Perry plays an integral role in the firm’s quality control process to ensure clients receive sound accounting advice and high-quality risk assurance services. His background is in financial reporting and advisory services, primarily focused on the financial institutions, distribution, manufacturing and construction sectors. Perry earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from Western Michigan University, and today is a certified public accountant in the State of Michigan.
Linda Pelczarski, CPA is a member of the firm’s international practice, Moore Doeren Mayhew. Operating out of the firm’s Troy office, she provides a variety of cross-technical services to a diverse sector of businesses domestically and abroad. Pelczarski has over 20 years of tax and accounting experience. Since joining the firm in 2007, her focus has been assisting foreign-owned businesses with operations in the United States, as well as U.S. companies with outbound business activities. Pelczarski works closely with businesses to help define and maintain their financial organizational goals, while providing U.S. tax planning and compliance, multi-state nexus guidance and customized accounting solutions. In addition to being a certified public accountant in the State of Michigan, she holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from Walsh College.
Nicole Preston, CPA, MST is a leader in the firm’s Troy, Mich. Tax Group. For 10 years, she has focused on providing comprehensive tax compliance and planning services to closely held businesses and their key stakeholders. Directly involved in the entire tax strategy and planning process for each client, Preston has been able to detect savings opportunities throughout the process. She has significant experience dealing with domestic and state and local tax issues applicable to corporations, partnerships and individuals. Primarily she works in the manufacturing, construction, wholesale distribution, professional services and retail industries. Preston graduated from Central Michigan University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. Later, she went on to earn a Master of Science in taxation from Walsh College and is a certified public accountant in the State of Michigan.
John Zasada, JD, CAMS is a 26-year attorney leading the firm’s nationwide regulatory compliance practice for its Financial Institutions Group. Zasada specializes in assisting financial institutions develop strategic regulatory compliance plans and resolve conformity issues. His area of expertise is in federal consumer protection regulations. He holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Vermont Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Zasada is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, published author and avid speaker on compliance issues impacting financial institutions.
About Doeren Mayhew
Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm’s Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and European CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what’s ahead. Please visit www.doeren.com for more information.
Contact
Doeren MayhewContact
Taryne Spirovski
248.244.3159
www.doeren.com
Taryne Spirovski
248.244.3159
www.doeren.com
Categories