Introducing New Fashion Brand: Né Mo’niq. Discover the Ever Growing Brand Dedicated to Embracing the Inner Diva in Us All
Hayward, CA, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Né Mo’niq has created it’s first girls clothing collection with a line of one of a kind little girl clothing. The collection is called "One of a Kind…Lah’s." It was inspired by and created for a special little diva, Na'lah. Designed to showcase her fun, vibrant, and girly nature. Qualities other divas are able to embrace with this collection as well.
The collection consists of dresses, jackets and vests, skirts, tops and blouses, pants, and clothing sets. The sizes range from 0-14 based on each garment of choice. The prices vary from $14 and up.
A women’s limited collection called "Fusion Getaway" is also available. It consists of dresses and sets that can be sold separately as tops, skirts, and pants. Prices are $30 and up.
In addition to the many styles available, Né Mo’niq offers custom designing services. Custom garments are made to order, made from measurements, and created uniquely. Garments may also be upcycled.
Né Mo’niq is based solely online, focusing on creative luxury clothing, and dedicated to its passions. The brand caters to creating unique exclusives for babies to women that displays their unique, bold, and modernly feminine style. Né Mo’niq apparel is designed as custom made and ready to wear, with accessories offered; including a variety of face masks in multiple sizes.
Visit us: http://www.ne-moniq.com
