Feel The Bern San Fernando Valley Democratic Club CalCare Car Caravan
Woodland Hills, CA, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Feel The Bern San Fernando Valley Democratic Club will co-sponsor a statewide day of action “CalCare Car Caravan” sponsored by the California Nurses Association to bring awareness to the Guaranteed Health Care for All bill AB1400 on the assembly floor this month, introduced by Assembly Members Ash Kalra, Alex Lee and Miguel Santiago.
The event will include speakers who will share their personal healthcare stories about our broken for-profit driven health care system and how a guaranteed health care plan would change the lives of all California Residents. Following the speeches, a caravan of cars decorated in support of the bill will head South on Ventura Boulevard to Assembly Member Jesse Gabriel’s office, do a roundabout and then will proceed down Ventura Boulevard, when at Van Nuys boulevard, will head north stopping by Assembly Member Adrian Nazarian’s office, then will proceed to the Verdugo Recreation Center at 3201 West Verdugo Avenue where the event will conclude.
“In the midst of a deadly pandemic where tens of thousands of Californians have lost their lives, AB1400 prioritizes people’s health and well-being, putting public health over the priorities of a profit driven health insurance system,” said Betty Doumas-Toto, Vice President of Feel The Bern San Fernando Valley Democratic Club.
