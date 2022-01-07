Clarendon Hills Cemetery Chooses QCommission to Automate Their Sales Commissions
Half Moon Bay, CA, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that Clarendon Hills Cemetery has chosen to automate their sales commission process using QCommission.
Clarendon Hills Cemetery, which is under the Troost Cemeteries Group, is a family-owned business which has been in operation since 1925. The property is covered with pleasant paths, quiet natural surroundings, and peaceful places for remembrance and reflection. Clarendon Hills Cemetery pays a remarkable tribute to service people and fallen soldiers, and is known for its annual Memorial Day Services.
Clarendon Hills Cemetery had recently rolled out a new sales commission plan. The new sales compensation plan included a lot of exceptions that occur during different periods. It could've been a great sales compensation plan, but tracking the exceptions eventually proved to be difficult and required tedious work involving manual entries. The process alone took more than 2 hours to complete for a single period, and was sadly highly prone to errors.
They also realized down the road that there was no way to track the sales goal which resulted in often missed charge backs.
After a needs analysis and a demo, the Clarendon Hills Cemetery team decided that QCommission was the perfect fit for their needs. The have been a satisfied QCommission customer since.
When asked about their experience with QCommission, this is what Jeremiah Geiman, IT Director at Troost Cemeteries, had to share, “We have been very happy with the implementation, service and support from QCommission. We are now able to utilize a much more robust commission plan and have easy access to comprehensive and concise reports through the intuitive web interface. Prabhu and Yuvaraj are professional and responsive, and have been a pleasure to work with every step of the way.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Clarendon Hills Cemetery decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
