CHE Behavioral Health Services is Proud to Announce Their Partnership with PhysicianOne Urgent Care
CHE is now offering Psychotherapy and Psychiatric therapy services via telehealth to all PhysicianOne Urgent Care referred patients.
Carlsbad, CA, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CHE Behavioral Health Services is a multispecialty clinical group dedicated to increasing access to behavioral and mental health services and reducing stigma associated with mental health conditions. As part of the CHE commitment to creating access readily available to anyone, telehealth therapy sessions are available for anyone 18 years and older.
A free screening or to schedule an initial psychotherapy appointment is easily accessible online on the CHE website or by calling 888-515-3834.
A free screening session with a licensed therapist will help determine the patient's current mood and guide them to valuable resources. A CHE therapist will also recommend therapy if needed based on the free session outcomes.
CHE telehealth is a great option for busy individuals with limited availability, for those looking for ease of access to quality mental health services, and for those who may simply prefer the privacy of their own home for therapy sessions.
CHE mental health professionals can provide relief and a diagnosis for the following:
Anxiety Disorders, Sleep Disorders, Mood Disorders, Thought Disorders, Neurocognitive Disorders, Obsessive Compulsive Disorders, Trauma and Stressors Related to Disorders, Medication Induced Movement Disorders and other Psychiatric Disorders.
Most Insurances are Accepted.
Contact
CHE Behavioral Health Services
Nicole Suranofsky
888-515-3834
www.cheservices.com
