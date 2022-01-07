Ryan Rose Announces 2022 Run for District 48 Seat
A River Valley pastor and small business owner has formally announced his bid to run for the Arkansas House of Representatives District 48 seat.
Van Buren, AR, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Rose, 37, is a conservative republican, challenging incumbent State Rep. Gary Deffenbaugh. The primary will be held on May 24, and the general election will be Nov. 8.
“As state representative, I will fight for the lives of the pre-born, protect and ensure Arkansans’ Second Amendment rights, improve education in our state and work to lower taxes for hard-working Arkansans,” Rose said. “I believe we can make Van Buren and the River Valley a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Rose, an ordained minister, has served in ministry in the River Valley since 2005. He currently serves as the associate pastor at Evangel Temple in Fort Smith. Rose is also the owner of Rose Auto Sales, an award-winning River Valley used car dealership. He and his wife, Tiffany, have one son, Kaden, 11, and two daughters, Addison, 8, and Juliana, 4.
Following his time as an Adjunct Professor of Communications at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, AR, Rose was hired as a high school teacher at Union Christian Academy. He now serves as a development officer at the school. The husband and father of three currently serves as the Vice President at Heart to Heart Pregnancy and Family Care Center. Rose resides with his family in Van Buren and is a member of the Republican Party of Crawford County, the National Rifle Association and the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce.
Alongside his announcement, Rose launched his website, RyanRoseForArkansas.com and a campaign video that details his background, experience and plans for Arkansas.
Rose also issued a series of statements on his qualifications and issues facing Arkansas.
On his experiences as a minister, Rose explained, “As the associate pastor in a church that has the primary focus of reaching the least, the lonely and the lost, I get to help families in need, and I show people Hope through Jesus Christ in their lowest times.”
“I’ve had the humbling privilege of leading our fellow Arkansans through some of the most challenging years our country has ever seen,” Rose said.
“Education may be the most pressing issue facing Arkansas this coming election. I’ve seen it firsthand as I’ve worked in my kids’ school as a high school teacher and development officer since 2016,” Rose said when asked about education in the state.
“Every child, regardless of their family’s zip code, deserves access to a world class education,” Rose said. “Your government doesn’t know what’s best for your family, you do.”
In discussing pro-life initiatives in Arkansas, Rose shared about his work with the local pregnancy center, “I’ve helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars dedicated to helping young girls, women, men and families who are or have already experienced a crisis pregnancy.”
“Life is truly priceless, and as your State Representative, I will always vote pro-life,” Rose said.
“Pro-life legislation will play a huge role in the next Arkansas legislative session. We are watching history unfold before our eyes, and the strategy the government takes could set a precedent for years to come,” Rose said.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Arkansas,” the small business owner said. “Roughly half a million workers, or nearly 50% of the Arkansas labor force, are employed by small businesses. We need to make it easier and simpler to start a business, not harder and more complicated.”
“As your state representative, I will not stand by as Arkansas collects a nearly $1 billion tax surplus as it did last year,” Rose said. “It’s time to implement more competitive tax rates, create more jobs and scale back job-killing regulations.”
Rose is an honors graduate from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, AR. Rose served as a board member on the university’s Alumni Association Board of Directors for 7 years and led the organization as President in his final 2 years. The university honored him with the Young Alumni Service Award in 2013. Rose received his ministerial education through Global University and is an Ordained Minister with the General Council of the Assemblies of God. Rose has served as the Section 5 North Arkansas Assemblies of God Men’s Ministries Representative since 2013.
Kendee Hughes
479-650-3211
www.RyanRoseForArkansas.com
Kendee Hughes
479-650-3211
www.RyanRoseForArkansas.com
