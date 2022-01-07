New Partnership Announced to Help Tennessee Manufacturers Automate
Automating industrial systems alleviates labor shortages while improving production by reclassifying labor to manufacturing processes that are more difficult to automate.
Knoxville, TN, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CKD USA, a pioneer of automation technology and products, and elliTek, Inc. a Knoxville-based Engineering Elite Distributor, announced today their partnership to support East and Middle Tennessee manufacturers, as well as industries in Bristol, Virginia, and Northern Georgia.
It’s no secret that manufacturers are struggling to fill open positions. Factories are seeing huge demand but not all can take full advantage. That’s where CKD USA and elliTek’s partnership comes into play. By automating (eliminating) boring, burdensome, or dangerous tasks, manufacturers can reclassify those employees to more meaningful work; work that may be too difficult to automate.
For nearly four decades, CKD USA has researched and developed a substantial lineup of automation technology products that include both electric and pneumatic solutions such as electric actuators, direct-drive motors, Fieldbus manifolds, pneumatic cylinders, chucks, and collaborative robot grippers.
Combined with elliTek’s extensive integration background and firsthand experience with CKD products, area manufacturers will receive a level of engineering service and support that extends far beyond any being offered today.
“Industries of all sizes are struggling to keep pace with demand,” said Keith Conley, National Sales Manager for CKD USA. “As a pioneer of pneumatic technology, CKD USA incorporates ‘air pressure technology’ in a practical way to promote environmental protection and energy-savings. Together, CDK USA and elliTek bridge the labor shortage gap in an earth-friendly way.”
“We’re excited to partner with CKD USA,” exclaimed Brandon Ellis, president of elliTek. “CKD’s emphasis on continuous improvement and their devotion to advancements in both pneumatic and electric technology is an appealing solution for industrial manufacturing. elliTek’s engineers have been impressed by the exceptional quality of CKD’s products.”
CKD’s product portfolio covers all fields with more than 500,000 products supporting manufacturing facilities worldwide. CKD’s lineup of quality products continues to grow as they capitalize on their automation and liquid control technologies to meet customer needs.
As technology partners, CKD USA and elliTek can deliver both pneumatic and electric solutions that are cost-effective, of the highest quality, and environmentally conscientious.
Learn more about CKD USA and elliTek's capabilities, www.ellitek.com/ckd. elliTek’s engineers are trained on CKD products and are here to help manufacturers find the right solution for their next automation project. Talk to an engineer, (865) 409-1555.
Wherever you are in your automation journey, elliTek will meet you there.
About CKD USA
CKD USA was incorporated in 1985 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CKD Corporation, Komaki, Japan, with the primary responsibility of providing sales and technical support for the Americas. The company’s main product offerings are pneumatic components, semiconductor process components, indexing units, dryers, and general-purpose valves. These products are utilized in a wide variety of manufacturing environments, from the automotive industry to semiconductor manufacturing. CKD USA’s distribution network, combined with CKD Corporation’s manufacturing capabilities, provides customers with world-class solutions delivered anywhere in the Americas. Learn more at www.ckdusa.com.
About elliTek, Inc.
elliTek, Inc. is an East Tennessee-based “Engineering Elite” Automation Distribution company representing the best in industrial automation products. Founded in 2009, elliTek’s focus on the user experience and proficiency in industrial IoT led to the development of their award-winning MES products. elliTek also offers technical training, distribution services, engineering services, and robotic solutions. Listen to elliTek’s podcast “Industrial Automation – It Doesn’t Have To…” to find out what makes elliTek different. Learn more at www.elliTek.com or call (865) 409-1555.
Contact
Beth Elliott
865-409-1555
https://www.ellitek.com
Brandon Ellis, President
