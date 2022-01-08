Tyto Athene Completes Acquisition of Qbase
Tyto Athene has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Qbase LLC, a pure-play provider of network modernization solutions and IT digital transformation services to high profile customers in the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Security sector.
Tyto Athene ("Tyto"), a leading provider of mission-focused digital transformation services to the Federal Government, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Qbase LLC, a pure-play provider of network modernization solutions and IT digital transformation services to high profile customers in the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Security sector, including the FBI, where it supports both mission-focused work and enterprise modernization initiatives.
The acquisition of Qbase further expands Tyto’s valuable customer relationships and deep expertise across the DoD and National Security sector. Qbase complements Tyto’s core capabilities with extensive expertise in cyber security, mobility, and modern network architecture. Tyto is well-positioned to capitalize on its expanding capability and past performance to pursue digital enterprise transformation opportunities and meet the growing demand for network modernization requirements across its existing customer base and across the broader U.S. Government enterprise. The acquisition also provides Tyto incremental contract vehicles, such as DISA Encore III.
“Qbase has 20+ years of experience and past performance with its core DoD customers that it has leveraged to build a portfolio of long-term, prime, unrestricted franchise programs,” said Chris Meilhammer, CEO of Tyto Athene. “These programs provide a secure foundation to our core business and further strengthen our role as a critical partner to these agencies on priority initiatives such as DISA’s Fourth Estate (4E) Enterprise Network Optimization effort and DHA’s enterprise digital transformation program.”
Louis Grever, Senior Vice President of National Security and Civilian at Tyto Athene and Qbase, said, “We are excited to have found a strategic partner in Tyto Athene who will be able to leverage and expand on Qbase’s exceptional capabilities to allow the combined business to deliver even greater value to all its customers.”
Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington, said, “Qbase’s strong customer relationships with demanding customers, such as the FBI, and exceptional past performance make the Company an excellent addition to the Tyto Athene platform. The acquisition will build upon Tyto’s industry leading network modernization capabilities by adding high value application development and advanced analytics capabilities.”
Qbase is Tyto Athene’s second major acquisition in the past twelve months. In April, Tyto Athene acquired AT&T Government Solutions, Inc. (“GSI”), which comprised AT&T’s Department of Defense IT professional services business and select other contracts.
About Tyto Athene
Tyto is an IT services and solutions company that provides mission-focused digital transformation to enhance the client experience and enable them to achieve desired outcomes. Tyto’s services and solutions embody its domain expertise in four major Technology domains: Network Modernization, Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, and Enterprise IT. Tyto offers a broad range of service delivery models at scale including EFIS&T projects, Managed Services, and ‘As-a-Service’. With over fifty years of experience, Tyto supports Defense, Intelligence, Space, National Security, Civilian, Health and Public Safety clients across the United States and around the globe. www.gotyto.com
