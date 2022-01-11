Newly Launched Hangover Coffee Introducing Portable Pour Over Brewing to the States
Cofounders Natalie Ma and Melody Jung drew inspiration from “Pour Over Pouches” in Asia to launch their coffee brand with the goal of blending quality and convenience.
San Francisco, CA, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hangover Coffee, a newly launched specialty coffee brand, is introducing a punny way of brewing fresh coffee. They sell single-serve pour over coffee pouches designed to hang over any cup rim, allowing coffee to be brewed directly into the mug. Ultraportable and requiring no specialized coffee equipment, these “Pour Over Pouches” are suited for working from home, dorm living, or travel.
Co-founders Natalie Ma and Melody Jung were inspired to start Hangover Coffee when they saw Pour Over Pouches through their travels in Asia. Originally invented in Japan, coffee pouches have long been popular in Asia but are still largely unknown in America. “We flew back from separate trips, but each with a suitcase full of coffee pouches,” recalled Ma. With the shift to remote work, the pair found even more reason to launch their brand. “When we saw our friends start spending $4 a day at cafes or resorting to instant coffee,” said Jung, “we knew we wanted to share this great solution from overseas.”
As coffee aficionados, Ma and Jung made a commitment to only sourcing specialty coffee for their brand. “Our offerings are also all single-origin coffee,” Jung explained, “I love that you can really taste the nuances of each bean.” According to Jung, their tasting panel tried close to 50 beans in search of the perfect coffee. Hangover Coffee has even addressed concerns of staleness, packaging the Pour Over Pouches with nitrogen flush technology to preserve freshness for up to a year.
Driven by their medium roast selling out in under two months, Ma and Jung are working on expanding their collection with a dark roast to be released early 2022 and a decaf following after. Currently, Hangover Coffee offers two roasts with thematic names: “Happy Hour,” a light roast Ethiopia Guji and “Breakfast Buzz,” a medium roast Nicaragua.
This upcoming year, Hangover Coffee is looking to reach beyond their e-commerce store. “We’d love to work with hotels, offices, gift boxes, and retail stores,” stated Ma. They’re also looking to partner with bakeries or dessert shops. “Everyone who has tried it loves the convenience and taste of our coffee, so we’re excited to get it to as many people as we can!”
Hangover Coffee is a proud AAPI women-owned specialty coffee brand selling single-serve pour over coffee pouches. Their store can be found at www.hangovercoffee.co. For the latest updates and sales, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok @hangovercoffeeco. They can also be reached at info@hangovercoffee.co.
Co-founders Natalie Ma and Melody Jung were inspired to start Hangover Coffee when they saw Pour Over Pouches through their travels in Asia. Originally invented in Japan, coffee pouches have long been popular in Asia but are still largely unknown in America. “We flew back from separate trips, but each with a suitcase full of coffee pouches,” recalled Ma. With the shift to remote work, the pair found even more reason to launch their brand. “When we saw our friends start spending $4 a day at cafes or resorting to instant coffee,” said Jung, “we knew we wanted to share this great solution from overseas.”
As coffee aficionados, Ma and Jung made a commitment to only sourcing specialty coffee for their brand. “Our offerings are also all single-origin coffee,” Jung explained, “I love that you can really taste the nuances of each bean.” According to Jung, their tasting panel tried close to 50 beans in search of the perfect coffee. Hangover Coffee has even addressed concerns of staleness, packaging the Pour Over Pouches with nitrogen flush technology to preserve freshness for up to a year.
Driven by their medium roast selling out in under two months, Ma and Jung are working on expanding their collection with a dark roast to be released early 2022 and a decaf following after. Currently, Hangover Coffee offers two roasts with thematic names: “Happy Hour,” a light roast Ethiopia Guji and “Breakfast Buzz,” a medium roast Nicaragua.
This upcoming year, Hangover Coffee is looking to reach beyond their e-commerce store. “We’d love to work with hotels, offices, gift boxes, and retail stores,” stated Ma. They’re also looking to partner with bakeries or dessert shops. “Everyone who has tried it loves the convenience and taste of our coffee, so we’re excited to get it to as many people as we can!”
Hangover Coffee is a proud AAPI women-owned specialty coffee brand selling single-serve pour over coffee pouches. Their store can be found at www.hangovercoffee.co. For the latest updates and sales, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok @hangovercoffeeco. They can also be reached at info@hangovercoffee.co.
Contact
Hangover Coffee, LLCContact
Natalie Ma
510-693-7727
https://hangovercoffee.co/
Natalie Ma
510-693-7727
https://hangovercoffee.co/
Categories