Fee the Evolutionist Pledges to do His Part by Bringing Back Socially Conscious Hip Hop of the Golden Era
Fee the Evolutionist releases song addressing the economic and racial disparities that have been amplified by the recent and on-going pandemic.
Nashua, NH, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tuesday, February 1st, Fee the Evolutionist releases “Ain’t No Love” on all major digital music platforms. Hip hop music has been socially charged since its inception and “Ain’t No Love” is no exception. The song is about the economic and racial disparities that have been amplified by the recent and on-going pandemic. The opening lyrics address Fee’s feelings on the cruel way people sometimes treat each other.
“I wrote this hopeless way beyond feelings.
“The world if falling apart and needs healing.”
The song also features the vocals of Ruby Shabazz, daughter of William Shabazz who was a direct student of Malcom X, a prominent figure in the 60’s civil rights movement. Ruby channels the experience learned from her Dad in her lyrics:
“Speak up now and don’t be silent to the violence.
“Now’s the time for love take some action, have some compassion.”
Ain’t No Love will be released with a video comparing the unfortunate similarities of the 60’s civil rights movement to the new civil rights movement of today. By the end of the video, the song becomes a call to action to not only have compassion for one another but to right the wrongs of an unjust society. The song is produced by Fee & mixed by the Arcitype from the Bridge Sound & Stage studio in Cambridge, MA.
100% of proceeds will be used to provide financial relief to New Hampshire households who have been affected by the pandemic as well as by racial and social disparities.
“I wrote this hopeless way beyond feelings.
“The world if falling apart and needs healing.”
The song also features the vocals of Ruby Shabazz, daughter of William Shabazz who was a direct student of Malcom X, a prominent figure in the 60’s civil rights movement. Ruby channels the experience learned from her Dad in her lyrics:
“Speak up now and don’t be silent to the violence.
“Now’s the time for love take some action, have some compassion.”
Ain’t No Love will be released with a video comparing the unfortunate similarities of the 60’s civil rights movement to the new civil rights movement of today. By the end of the video, the song becomes a call to action to not only have compassion for one another but to right the wrongs of an unjust society. The song is produced by Fee & mixed by the Arcitype from the Bridge Sound & Stage studio in Cambridge, MA.
100% of proceeds will be used to provide financial relief to New Hampshire households who have been affected by the pandemic as well as by racial and social disparities.
Contact
Fee The EvolutionistContact
Bill Fee
978-905-1829
feetheevolutionist.com
Bill Fee
978-905-1829
feetheevolutionist.com
Categories