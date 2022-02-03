Five Travel Firms Sign Up with intuitive's iVectorOne Six Weeks Into Its Launch
Six weeks into its launch, iVectorOne by intuitive has been chosen by five firms to power their accommodation booking engines with an easy to integrate search, book and cancel API that centralizes the sourcing of 3rd party suppliers coming from either existing connections and / or newly added bedbanks and hotel suppliers.
London, United Kingdom, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Travel technology company intuitive, provides their customers with a unified hotel aggregator API to simplify and improve their bedbank supply. iVectorOne’s fully managed connectivity platform handles the integration and maintenance of their preferred suppliers, reduces time to market and saves them money on tech resources.
TravelPack, one of the UK’s largest independent travel firms, was the first company to partner with intuitive’s iVectorOne, looking to reduce staff workload, outsource the maintenance of supplier connections and reduce costs in the process.
“We are delighted to team up with TravelPack and deliver our new single API solution to power the booking platform within their business. iVectorOne will remove the stress of managing the bedbank connectivity and put our customers in complete control of the properties and suppliers they work with. Plus, they will benefit from continually upgraded supplier connections and a product roadmap, whilst paying only for the business they conduct.” -Andy Keeley, Commercial Director at intuitive
iVectorOne allows travel firms to give their customers the ability to reserve more products faster and more reliably than before, benefitting from the support of the intuitive team on content mapping, static data management and keeping suppliers APIs up to date. All while reallocating their resources for more profitable processes and customer-facing functionalities.
For further information, please contact sales@ivectorone.com or visit https://ivectorone.com/
