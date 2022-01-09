Six Pace Women's Justice Center Volunteer Attorneys Recognized by the New York State Attorney Emeritus Program

PWJC Pro Bono attorneys were recognized by the New York State Attorney Emeritus Program (NYS AEP) for their generosity of time and experience. NYS AEP requires 60 volunteer hours over a 2 year program; six PWJC attorneys volunteered a total of 1,848.75 hours in just one year during the pandemic.