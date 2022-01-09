Six Pace Women's Justice Center Volunteer Attorneys Recognized by the New York State Attorney Emeritus Program
PWJC Pro Bono attorneys were recognized by the New York State Attorney Emeritus Program (NYS AEP) for their generosity of time and experience. NYS AEP requires 60 volunteer hours over a 2 year program; six PWJC attorneys volunteered a total of 1,848.75 hours in just one year during the pandemic.
White Plains, NY, January 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) announces the New York State Attorney Emeritus Program’s (NYS AEP) recognition of six PWJC Pro Bono attorneys for their generosity of time and experience. To maintain AE status, attorneys who have reached 55 years of age, have practiced for 10 years or more, and who volunteer with a host organization are required to volunteer 60 hours over a 2-year program. The PWJC Pro Bono volunteer hours for the six attorneys recognized by NYS AEP total 1,848.75 hours in just one year, during the pandemic, exceeding the requirement 30 times over in half the time. Of the six attorneys, three of them volunteer in multiple PWJC programs, the individual hours for each attorney ranged from 108 to 591 in the year.
PWJC congratulates Susan Douglass, Stephen Jacoby, Jean Meyerowitz, Jill Miller, Shirani Ponnambalam and Emilia Rodriguez on this well-deserved recognition. The PWJC Pro Bono Program was responsible for more than 12,000 hours of legal services in 2020. Pro Bono attorney opportunities include active participation in PWJC’s Legal Helpline, Family Court Legal Program (FCLP), Walk-In Legal Clinic, Be Prepared Project and Uncontested Divorce Project. For more information visit: law.help.edu/wjc or email the Director of Pro Bono Programs, Natalie J. Sobchack at nsobchak@law.pace.edu.
The organization celebrates its 30th anniversary, this year, of dedication to its mission and commitment to provide trauma-informed/victim-focused quality legal services to victims of abuse and intimate assault. PWJC's free civil legal services provide victims of abuse and intimate assault opportunities and resources to empower themselves and begin their journey away from abuse and towards healing. Your support will directly help victims of abuse.
The Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) is a self-funded nonprofit legal center located at Elisabeth Haub School of Law, under the 501(c)(3) status of Pace University. Each year, PWJC provides free legal services to over 3,500 victims and survivors of domestic violence, and elder abuse, as well as conducts or participates in over 140 training and outreach events. Serving Westchester and Putnam Counties, PWJC’s mission is to pursue justice for victims and prevent abuse through quality legal services, community partnerships, education, and awareness. With an experienced staff and a team of dedicated volunteers, including attorneys, other professionals, and students, PWJC has built an effective, coordinated community response to interpersonal violence. (For more information https://law.pace.edu/wjc)
Patti D'Agostino
914-422-4396
https://law.pace.edu/wjc
