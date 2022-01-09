Whitsnoff Announces Release Date for the EP "Utopia"
Cincinnati, OH, January 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Whitson will release his new EP, “Utopia” on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 12:01AM EST on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. “Utopia” showcases the versatility of Whitson, whose stage name is Whitsnoff. His songwriting brings the listener an authentic musical experience that bridges the sacred and the secular. His Public Relations and Marketing firm, Arts Management and Marketing is promoting the EP and Video Releases.
“Utopia” is the latest in a string of releases dating back to 2001, when Whitson established himself as a public songwriter & producer with “Call On Me” which garnered local and regional buzz. This EP created with his son B-Christian explores Whitson’s own Utopia, which is the music itself. The songs deal with lessons, losses, love, healing. Whitson explains, “My life is a gesture of grateful,” and the songs on the EP reflect his life, transparency, humanity and living on the edge, including:
· Utopia
· I Don’t Deserve It
· Empty without God
· Life Goes On
· Father
Whitsnoff hails from Richmond, Indiana the birthplace of recorded Jazz Music. He began songwriting as an early teenager at the same time he was called to preach the gospel. He was known early on as "Mr. Inspirational R&B," in recognition that his music was appealing to “The Unchurched.”
“Empty Without God” features a duet video with his son Brayden Whitson, B-Christian, and depicts that life is empty without God, no matter what material wealth or success you attain, it is all nothing without God The Video will be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022.
About Whitsnoff
Kevin Whitson, Whitsnoff is a songwriter who has been writing and performing in a variety of genres since his teens. A versatile songwriter, he has written and performed gospel, R&B Old School, Rap, Spoken Word, Country, Funk and non-traditional music. He shares, “I am comfortable in my skin: No tags, no titles."
He looks forward to the challenge of writing for other artists and collaborating to extend the reach of his music to a national and international audience. Preaching throughout the country, demonstrating God’s word in power & authority, bringing to life the words that believers read on the pages of the Bible and making them tangible with signs, miracles, and wonders. He has a refined gift in the prophetic to say what God is saying and marrying it with what God said in His word, bringing believers back into alignment with God’s destiny for their lives. With a conviction for the work of the Lord and a servant’s heart, Apostle Kevin Whitson serves as Pentecostal Out Pour’s South Western District Bishop/Overseer.
Whitson’s passion for family and creativity compliments his calling and inspires through King Judah Productions. Weekly, “Reality Sanctuary” podcasts can be seen and heard covering topics of our times.
Website: https://www.kevinwhitsonenterprise.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAMBWXkE7mnliM3XQ4dy84A/featured
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamwhitsnoff/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mrwhitson71
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/kevin-whitson-161182531
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3O7WBhVS43LHa9Gt6PP5VJ?si=kovg71vaT9GARQAyRL7rKg
Apple Music/Itunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/whitsnoff/1437816759
Contact
Arts Management and MarketingContact
Marvel Gentry Harmon
513-608-6961
itsamarvelitworks.com
