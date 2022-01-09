Matt Seider Named Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)
Matt Seider of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Earns Residential Real Estate Agent's Highest Credential.
Sarasota, FL, January 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Matt Seider of the Seider Group at RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation from the National Association of Realtors. The CRS designation is the highest credential awarded to residential sales agents, managers and brokers.
A native Floridian, Seider grew up in the Sarasota/Bradenton area. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Florida State University and earned a Law Degree from the Arizona State University College of Law. He has a 14-year background in marketing management in San Francisco and New York City.
Seider serves Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties, including Lakewood Ranch, the barrier islands and surrounding communities, providing a level of market knowledge and customer service that sets him among the industry’s leading professionals. He is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, and can be reached at (415) 794-3865 or mattseider@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
