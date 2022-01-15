Sarah Kellysen Set to Appear on the Live Free Podcast
Sarah Kellysen, a musician, actor, and content creator, is a feature on Week 13 of the Live Free Podcast
Waterloo, IA, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Live Free Podcast returns January 16th with Week 13. Having begun in September of 2019, the podcast really follows no "guidelines" with weeks, but remains releasing, aside from three periods it took off over the course of months.
The latest rendition of the podcast began with original creator, Zach Delfs, returning with the idea of bringing it back to life alongside Mike Barkhoff, who ended up performing the installments solo in some of 2019 and every one that appeared in 2020 and 2021.
Week 13 sees Mike Barkhoff again appearing solo, this time meeting Sarah Kellysen during the podcast. Discussions include Sarah's impending fourth album and how it differs from the first three, her child actor activism that she promotes through ObsicureNick, her goal of directing her debut project - a documentary - and, lastly, some tidbits that include Drakoloid series ARTic, which she starred on for years.
The podcast will release at 12PM Central Time on the Live Free YouTube and will include links to all of Sarah's work in the description.
Contact
Mike Barkhoff
319-429-6975
www.moviemanmike.com
