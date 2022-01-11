Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "In The Waiting Room" by Constanée Malik
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "In The Waiting Room a collection of short stories," written by Constanée Malik and illustrated by Thu Ha Küng.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About In The Waiting Room
The author surmises – “We've all been there, fidgety, impatient, nervous. A dry mouth, a quickened pulse. You've checked your e-mails for the twentieth time, the postman's late, the train's been cancelled and your results have gone missing. Waiting for something or someone, and contrary to the norm, time stands still.”
12 intriguing short stories to help the reader flee their surroundings and make an escape. The tales are filled with mystery, humour, fantasy, nostalgia and with a smattering of crime and aimed to whisk the reader away and suck them into another place and time.
In The Waiting Room is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 86 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942752
Dimensions: 14.0 x 0.5 x 21.6 cm
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ITWR
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09NW4CBV1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
