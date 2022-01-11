Axiomtek Releases Ultra-Compact 1.8" Embedded Board with Intel® Celeron® N3350 Processor–KIWI310
The ultra-compact, fanless KIWI310 offers rich features and unparalleled flexibility for versatile AIoT applications in robotics, industrial automation, retail, video surveillance, smart city, and more.
City of Industry, CA, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the KIWI310, its credit card-sized embedded board powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 with the Intel® integrated Gen9 graphic engine. The advanced KIWI310 is equipped for versatile AIoT applications in robotics, industrial automation, retail, video surveillance, smart city, and more.
The KIWI310 can boot up via USB type C or PoE (with a PoE HAT) as well as the standalone SBC. It supports a wide variety of peripherals including PoE modules, temperature sensors, RFID kits, G-sensors, light sensors, LED units, and more. The 1.8" embedded SBC is equipped for various AI and industrial IoT-related applications in the embedded market.
Axiomtek's KIWI310 has onboard LDDR4 for up to 4GB of system memory and eMMC storage for up to 64GB. It can operate under a wide temperature range from 0°C to 60°C. It is equipped with one Gigabit Ethernet port with REALTEK RTL8111 which supports Wake-on-LAN, PXE Boot ROM. It also features two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports and one micro HDMI. A 40-pin header with GPIO signal is available to provide I2C, UART, and GPIO signals. The system has hardware monitoring functions to regulate system temperature and voltage. The SBC also supports Linux, Android and Windows operating systems.
"With rich I/Os and expansion capabilities, the KIWI310 was designed to shorten the time to market and reduce development costs," says Kevin Lin, the product manager of the Embedded Board Division at Axiomtek. "The KIWI310 features one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for integrating the Intel® Movidius™ Myriad X VPU. It also supports 5G module through the M.2 Key E slot to keep up with the growing marketspace for 5G business opportunities."
Axiomtek's KIWI310 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company's eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities.
The KIWI310 can boot up via USB type C or PoE (with a PoE HAT) as well as the standalone SBC. It supports a wide variety of peripherals including PoE modules, temperature sensors, RFID kits, G-sensors, light sensors, LED units, and more. The 1.8" embedded SBC is equipped for various AI and industrial IoT-related applications in the embedded market.
Axiomtek's KIWI310 has onboard LDDR4 for up to 4GB of system memory and eMMC storage for up to 64GB. It can operate under a wide temperature range from 0°C to 60°C. It is equipped with one Gigabit Ethernet port with REALTEK RTL8111 which supports Wake-on-LAN, PXE Boot ROM. It also features two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports and one micro HDMI. A 40-pin header with GPIO signal is available to provide I2C, UART, and GPIO signals. The system has hardware monitoring functions to regulate system temperature and voltage. The SBC also supports Linux, Android and Windows operating systems.
"With rich I/Os and expansion capabilities, the KIWI310 was designed to shorten the time to market and reduce development costs," says Kevin Lin, the product manager of the Embedded Board Division at Axiomtek. "The KIWI310 features one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for integrating the Intel® Movidius™ Myriad X VPU. It also supports 5G module through the M.2 Key E slot to keep up with the growing marketspace for 5G business opportunities."
Axiomtek's KIWI310 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company's eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories