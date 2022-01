xSuite Presents New Version 5.2.7 of Business Solutions Cube

Ahrensburg, Germany, January 12, 2022 --( PR.com )-- At the turn of the year 2021/22, the xSuite Group launched the new release 5.2.7 of the xSuite Business Solutions Cube. The new version offers SAP user companies even more functionalities for artificial intelligence, S/4HANA and Fiori. xSuite Business Solutions Cube are the SAP-only solutions for on-premises operation of xSuite. They consist of components for procurement, processing of incoming invoices and orders, and automatic matching of order confirmations and purchase orders.The current version 5.2.7 also focuses on the expansion of artificial intelligence. On the one hand, this relates to agent determination, which makes the correct assignment even easier and faster. The AI component "Prediction Server" has been enhanced in such a way that it now recommends the most probable "agent" for the roles "Approval" and "Completion" on its own, entering it directly if the probability exceeds 85 percent (with manual correction still possible).The xSuite Capture service from the cloud already relies on AI: When a correction is made or a value added, the software takes this information to improve its rule set. As the solution implicitly performs the training itself, no additional step is required for the training anymore. In the new release 5.2.7, AI-based implicit training has been extended. Now it is not only used for standard fields, but can also be used for customer-specific fields.Extension for S/4HANA and FioriNew version 5.2.7 of xSuite Business Solutions Cube supports SAP Fiori My Inbox. This gives users a central entry point to all tasks, including those outside the xSuite solution. Access to tasks is still possible through the xSuite inbox and the individual tiles. Via the new xSuite tile "Procurement Summary", processes handled with xSuite Procurement Cube can be analyzed. For any period of time, you can evaluate lead times and top 10 suppliers or display which currencies account for which share.In addition to ArchiveLink, documents can now also be stored via the CMIS standard (Content Management Interoperability Services). For existing customers, the release includes a number of new features: When creating the application, you can already specify if the delivery address and the plant address differ, which is helpful if (as is currently the case) deliveries often go to the home office. When checking incoming order confirmations, multiple individuals from different departments (purchasing, scheduling, etc.) can be stored in the workflow. In the event of discrepancies between the order confirmation and the order, more targeted inquiries can be made more quickly. Depending on the blocking reason (price, quantity, delivery date), a task is assigned to the employee responsible.With Release 5.2.7, several preset layouts can be saved in the xSuite entry books and xSuite document views, and views can be made available globally for all users – both in Fiori and in the xSuite Web Client. Another new feature is the mass change option for company codes. For example, if you accidentally scan 300 invoices into the wrong company code, you no longer have to open and change every single invoice.