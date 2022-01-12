BookBuzz.net Partners with Wolf Publishing to Announce the Release of Tracy Sumner's New Regency Romance - "The Scandalous Vixen"
BookBuzz.net is please to partner with Wolf Publishing and award-winning author Tracy Sumner to announce the release of their new regency romance, The Scandalous Vixen. Released on January 6, 2022, this is the second book in The Duchess Society Series.
New York, NY, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In this enemies-to-lovers Regency romance, a bold lady and a ruthless duke realize they need to agree to an ardent alliance to get what they want.
He knew at first sight.
She knew at first kiss.
Helena Astley, Lady Hell to the ton, has plans. To control her father’s shipping business, to live her way, by her rules. Her plan is going remarkably well until one ill-advised kiss invites the duke she doesn’t want but cannot resist into her life.
Hardnosed Roan Darlington, Duke of Leighton, cares little for society or finding a duchess. The only person ever to challenge him is the incorrigible, infuriating Helena Astley. The one woman he’s never been able to forget. When they’re caught in a ruinous situation, Roan offers her an alternative. A sham engagement she can break off after Christmas.
As they discover a world of forbidden pleasure, Helena must decide if she can relinquish a heart she vowed to withhold from the only man powerful enough to seize it.
And Roan must decide if falling madly, passionately in love is worth the risk.
The Scandalous Vixen is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Information:
The Scandalous Vixen
The Duchess Society Series, Book Two
By Tracy Sumner
Publisher: Wolf Publishing
Release Date: January 6, 2022
ISBN: 978-3985360369 (pb)
ISBN: 978-3985360376 (hc)
ISBN: 978-3985360352 (ebook)
Genre: Historical Romance, Regency Romance, Steamy Romance
About the Author:
Award-winning author Tracy Sumner’s storytelling career began when she picked up a historical romance on a college beach trip, and she fondly blames LaVyrle Spencer for her obsession with the genre. She’s a recipient of the National Reader’s Choice, and her novels have been translated into Dutch, German, Portuguese and Spanish. She lived in New York, Paris and Taipei before finding her way back to the Lowcountry of South Carolina.
When not writing sizzling love stories about feisty heroines and their temperamental-but-entirely-lovable heroes, Tracy enjoys reading, snowboarding, college football (Go Tigers!), yoga, and travel. She loves to hear from romance readers!
Author's Contact Information
Website: http://www.tracy-sumner.com
Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/Tracysumnerauthor
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/sumnertrac
Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/tracysumnerromance
BookBub: http://www.bookbub.com/profile/tracy-sumner
BookBuzz: https://bookbuzz.net/regency-romance-the-scandalous-vixen-by-tracy-sumner/
Publisher's Contact Information
Website: http://www.wolf-publishing.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WOLFPublishing.WhereStorytellingLives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wolf.publishing/
