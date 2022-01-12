Air AI Joins Amazon Activate for Startups Program, Receives First Batch of $11,500 of $101,500 in 2022 Amazon Credits

Air AI is a software company based in downtown Miami that focuses on commercial use of Artificial Intelligence, with a concentration on adding value to real estate transactions. “We’re excited to join the Amazon Activate for Startups program, which supports our mission of making commercial use of our AI platform seamless from launch to scale,” said Jeremy Denbow, founder and CEO of AirAI.us.