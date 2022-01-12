Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arkansas Self Storage Portfolio
Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the sale of a five property self-storage portfolio in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Overland Park, KS, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the sale of a five property self-storage portfolio in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. 4H Properties of NEA, LLC acquired the 641 unit portfolio from local ownership based in Walnut Ridge. One of the five properties opened in October, 2021 while the facility was being marketed. There is significant upside to be gained with market dominance and the potential for rate growth, as unit occupancy has been running in the high 90’s, even with the new location opening, last Fall.
Larry Goldman, CCIM from Argus Storage Advisors, says, “We are seeing a rapidly escalating interest in smaller markets as yields are still a little higher and upside potential is greater than the secondary and tertiary markets.” Steve Collar from Halsey Realtors represented the buyer.
Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
