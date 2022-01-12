ISMG Concludes Successful French Summit
Almost 300 registrants for Cybersecurity and Fraud-themed event.
Princeton, NJ, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group (ISMG) has concluded their final summit of 2021. Based in France, the summit focused on topics in cybersecurity and fraud featuring subject matter experts from within France as well as others from around the world, including Taher Elgamal, Don Gibson, and Claire Le Gal, addressing global cybersecurity challenges.
“Our French summit marked the end of an incredibly successful year for us,” said Dave Elichman, Vice President of Global Events. “Despite the challenges, we have continued to produce high-quality events that help to bring the cybersecurity community together.”
The summit featured a number of important sessions, including “Principles of Cybersecurity Leadership: The Role of Zero Trust in Achieving Cyber Resilience,” “How to Achieve Constant ISO Compliance without Additional Resources,” and “How Do You Reduce the Time it Takes to Contain Ransomware?” Other subjects included Privacy, Payments, IoT, Cryptocurrency, End Point Protection, and Cloud Security.
As part of his session on Zero Trust, Georges de Moura, Head of Industry Solutions at the World Economic Forum, noted “Like any other transformational initiatives, Zero-Trust will require a robust understanding of the different approaches as well as a thorough assessment of the organizational readiness, business benefits and capabilities needed to maximize the operational outcome.”
The summit saw attendees from a wide variety of industries, including banking, technology, government, manufacturing and education – showing just how important cybersecurity is, regardless of what your business is and where you’re doing business.
The need for cybersecurity skills and information are global and rapidly growing. In a February 24, 2021 Yahoo! Finance story, nearly 80% of senior IT and IT security leaders say their organizations are not prepared for a cyberattack. Education and training are vital to reducing these attacks. As threats increase and demand for education and insight grows, ISMG’s reach will continue to expand worldwide. In 2021 events were held on six continents and they will repeat that again in 2022.
“While this marked the end of our summits in 2021, we look forward to providing even more opportunities to our community in 2022,” said Elichman. “2022 will see us return to in-person hybrid events so people can attend a summit the way they are most comfortable. With a strong presence in Europe, Asia and North America, ISMG is excited about what we have in store for 2022 and beyond. Our growth is accelerating and the increased portfolio of events we are hosting is just one part of that.”
ISMG’s first event of the new year will be a virtual Financial Services Summit, on January 25-26, 2022.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 30 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
“Our French summit marked the end of an incredibly successful year for us,” said Dave Elichman, Vice President of Global Events. “Despite the challenges, we have continued to produce high-quality events that help to bring the cybersecurity community together.”
The summit featured a number of important sessions, including “Principles of Cybersecurity Leadership: The Role of Zero Trust in Achieving Cyber Resilience,” “How to Achieve Constant ISO Compliance without Additional Resources,” and “How Do You Reduce the Time it Takes to Contain Ransomware?” Other subjects included Privacy, Payments, IoT, Cryptocurrency, End Point Protection, and Cloud Security.
As part of his session on Zero Trust, Georges de Moura, Head of Industry Solutions at the World Economic Forum, noted “Like any other transformational initiatives, Zero-Trust will require a robust understanding of the different approaches as well as a thorough assessment of the organizational readiness, business benefits and capabilities needed to maximize the operational outcome.”
The summit saw attendees from a wide variety of industries, including banking, technology, government, manufacturing and education – showing just how important cybersecurity is, regardless of what your business is and where you’re doing business.
The need for cybersecurity skills and information are global and rapidly growing. In a February 24, 2021 Yahoo! Finance story, nearly 80% of senior IT and IT security leaders say their organizations are not prepared for a cyberattack. Education and training are vital to reducing these attacks. As threats increase and demand for education and insight grows, ISMG’s reach will continue to expand worldwide. In 2021 events were held on six continents and they will repeat that again in 2022.
“While this marked the end of our summits in 2021, we look forward to providing even more opportunities to our community in 2022,” said Elichman. “2022 will see us return to in-person hybrid events so people can attend a summit the way they are most comfortable. With a strong presence in Europe, Asia and North America, ISMG is excited about what we have in store for 2022 and beyond. Our growth is accelerating and the increased portfolio of events we are hosting is just one part of that.”
ISMG’s first event of the new year will be a virtual Financial Services Summit, on January 25-26, 2022.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 30 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Ryan Loder
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Ryan Loder
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories