New Apartments and Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Coming Soon to Winston-Salem
West Edge will bring a vibrant mix of new housing, restaurants, and shopping to Winston-Salem.
Winston Salem, NC, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Adams Property Group, a real estate investment group with commercial properties throughout the Southeast, is developing an $80 million dollar project to address housing and retail needs on the western edge of Winston-Salem.
This walkable, mixed-use development will be anchored by Publix, a 48,387 SF grocery store and will include 19,800 SF of retail shops and a 1.5 acre outparcel. Access and infrastructure will be shared with 290 class A multifamily apartment units that will be constructed concurrently with the retail development.
West Edge is ideally situated at the intersection of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive, just north of the 800-acre Brookberry Farm residential community. The development will be served by the existing signalized intersection of Robinhood Road and Olivet Church Road, and is located less than one mile east of the future interchange planned as part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.
Pre-leasing of the shop space at West Edge is underway. Please call Adams Property Group at 843-941-4022 for information.
Founded in 2008, Adams Property Group is committed to excellence in all aspects of commercial real estate. The company continues to support the communities they serve through innovative operating experience, efficiency, and solid relationships. For more information, visit adamspropgroup.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Diana Anderson at danderson@adamspropgroup.com.
This walkable, mixed-use development will be anchored by Publix, a 48,387 SF grocery store and will include 19,800 SF of retail shops and a 1.5 acre outparcel. Access and infrastructure will be shared with 290 class A multifamily apartment units that will be constructed concurrently with the retail development.
West Edge is ideally situated at the intersection of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive, just north of the 800-acre Brookberry Farm residential community. The development will be served by the existing signalized intersection of Robinhood Road and Olivet Church Road, and is located less than one mile east of the future interchange planned as part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.
Pre-leasing of the shop space at West Edge is underway. Please call Adams Property Group at 843-941-4022 for information.
Founded in 2008, Adams Property Group is committed to excellence in all aspects of commercial real estate. The company continues to support the communities they serve through innovative operating experience, efficiency, and solid relationships. For more information, visit adamspropgroup.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Diana Anderson at danderson@adamspropgroup.com.
Contact
Adams Property GroupContact
Diana Anderson
661-644-6622
https://www.adamspropgroup.com
Diana Anderson
661-644-6622
https://www.adamspropgroup.com
Categories