Summit Psychology Services Announces Free Virtual Workshop in Honor of National Codependency Month
Free Virtual "Understanding Codependency" Workshop on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2pm with Dr. Alison Johnson of Summit Psychological Services. This workshop is beneficial to professionals in the field as well as for people who are in difficult relationships. SPS hopes to help as many as possible. Please call to receive a link for the invitation.
Summit, NJ, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alison Johnson Psy.D., Director at Summit Psychological Services announced today she will be holding a complimentary Codependency Workshop via Zoom on Sunday January 30, 2022, at 2pm in solidarity for National Codependency Awareness Month. The workshop is geared towards all people struggling with codependency, individuals recovering from codependency, or those who need to gain insight into the nature of their relationships. Please register for the workshop by calling Summit Psychological Services at 908-273-5558 to receive the virtual link for the invitation to the workshop.
With added stresses in times of lockdowns, spikes in alcohol and drug abuse, mental health issues on the rise and the Nation’s attention brought towards codependent relationships this in an opportune time for Dr. Johnson’s Workshop on “Understanding Codependency.” The goal of this workshop is to define codependency and codependent behaviors and to help you to become more discerning about the differences between healthy relationships and those which are characteristically codependent.
Are you experiencing feelings of resentment or underappreciation in your relationship?
Do you need help learning how to be in a relationship with an alcoholic or addict?
Do you have problems saying no?
Do you need helping discerning if you are in a healthy relationship?
Dr. Johnson will help you to find the answers to these questions as well as giving you some tools for moving towards recovery.
“When just before you die, someone else’s life passes before your eyes, is a pretty good indicator that you are in a codependent relationship. Let’s not wait that long to find out,” says Dr. Johnson. Codependency, drug and alcohol abuse, addiction, grief, depression, self-esteem issues and anxiety are just some of Dr. Johnson’s specialties. She is Managing Director at Summit Psychological Services in Summit, N.J. and has been in practice for over 30 years in Summit covering Union, Morris, and Essex Counties and surrounding areas. Since there is no charge for the workshop, Dr. Johnson encourages donations to be made to Family Promise of Union County.
