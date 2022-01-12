Black Entrepreneurs Soaring Despite Pandemic
The Nest: Tambien will be celebrating its Grand Opening with a week of festivities starting this Tuesday, January 11th - 16th. The public is invited to come sample their new cuisine, experience the atmosphere and great customer service firsthand. Each day there will be something new to celebrate beginning 9 am – 2 pm.
Bellflower, CA, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This grand opening event includes daily offers and discounts for all customers, and there will be fundraising days for Kingdom Causes Bellflower on Tuesday, and His Little Feet on Wednesday. Thursday will be honoring VIPs and all those who helped launch the restaurant. Friday will be highlighting the Arts in its many forms, Propaganda will be featured in an Open Mic, and conducting a book reading from his newest release. Plus, an exhibition of artwork from The HLLLO Art Collective. Saturday will be Family Day, with a host of activities for the kids. Sunday will feature the locally renown DJ Nickyboi.
“We are excited to support, highlight, and recognize our partners within the community that we love. From raising donations for local non-profits, showcasing the arts in our community, to recognizing our industry partners and champions,” said Heather Appling, the Nest owner. “We are deeply humbled and grateful for everyone’s continued support. We look forward to celebrating with you!”
The Nest: Tambien is the second restaurant of this black-owned business. They specialize in breakfast/brunch food, serving beer and wine, with indoor and outdoor seating.
“The community of Bellflower has helped us in so many ways, we want to give back whenever and however we can,” said Antonio Appling, the Nest owner. “We are super excited to be able to open in times like this. And it’s truly been a blessing to have the City of Bellflower’s support.”
About The Nest: Tambien is located at 16916 Bellflower Blvd. in Bellflower, CA.
The second of their two restaurants, the other being “The Nest – A Breakfast Joint” located at 9260 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706. Both establishments have been selected for inclusion in the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect Program. Thank you @LASuperBowlHC @LASEC #BusinessConnectLA #ChampionsConnectHere
