Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment Partners with UK-Based Internet Radio Station Chat & Spin
Chat & Spin Internet Radio will help introduce music from Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment to its' listeners. The station broadcasts to 999,800 local, UK & worldwide listeners per week.
Kansas City, MO, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Chat & Spin is a 24 hour, Not for Profit Internet radio station broadcasting over 8 years, covering the UK National & International audience. Giving you More music and more variety.
We Broadcast National, throughout the UK & Internationally to many listeners per week. We interview Book Authors / Bands / Singers / Charities / Businesses / Groups. If you would like free publicity and to come on our station for an interview, then please contact us for more information.
Established in 2009 as a family-owned indie Contemporary Christian Pop label, Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment (D.O.L.E.), was voted indie label of the year at the inaugural 2013 IMEA Music Awards in Ashland, Kentucky. One single, "Rough Day", was released on its' flagship artist in 2014.
In 2014 (D.O.L.E.) signed Christian Contemporary Pop artist Kristin Rader from Cleveland, TN. The single "Smile" was released on her in 2015.
In 2016 (D.O.L.E.) was put on inactive status but as of Fall 2021, has been re-launched as a multi-genre niche entertainment recording company focused on spreading a positive, up-lifting message through the creative arts. Its' releases will be through mp3 only. 95% of the material released are songs either written, co-written or associated with/by label owner Arthur "Poetry" Payne III.
Our mission is to bring to the world positive, uplifting and professional materials of the highest quality.
Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment is a company founded on Christian principles and morals and is a division of Dreamin' Out Loud, LLC.
https://dreaminoutloudent.com
Visit Chat & Spin Internet Radio here... https://chatandspinradio.com/
